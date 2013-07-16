FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Deutsche Bahn Finance prices 300 mln stg 2026 bond
#Credit Markets
July 16, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Deutsche Bahn Finance prices 300 mln stg 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance B.V.

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG

Issue Amount 300 million Sterling

Maturity Date July 24, 2026

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.210

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT

Payment Date July 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs International &

HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN XS0954706023

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
