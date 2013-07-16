New Issue-Deutsche Bahn Finance prices 300 mln stg 2026 bond

July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance B.V.
Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG
Issue Amount 300 million Sterling
Maturity Date July 24, 2026
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.210
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT
Payment Date July 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs International &
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue