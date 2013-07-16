New Issue-KDB adds 200 mln euros to 2018 bond

July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Korea Development Bank (KDB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date May 30, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 98.799
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122.2bp
over the #OBL 166
Payment Date July 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank &
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
The issue size will total 700 million
Euro when fungible
Temp ISIN XS0954717228
