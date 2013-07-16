FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Ontario prices $2.5 bln 2016 bond
#Market News
July 16, 2013 / 4:36 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Ontario prices $2.5 bln 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Province of Ontario

Issue Amount $2.5 billion

Maturity Date July 22, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.965

Reoffer price 99.965

Spread 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.85bp

over the 0.625 pct July 2016 UST

Payment Date July 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank &

RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
