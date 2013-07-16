New Issue-Ontario prices $2.5 bln 2016 bond

July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Province of Ontario
Issue Amount $2.5 billion
Maturity Date July 22, 2016
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.965
Reoffer price 99.965
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.85bp
over the 0.625 pct July 2016 UST
Payment Date July 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank &
RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP