New Issue-KfW prices 50 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
July 17, 2013 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-KfW prices 50 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date January 19, 2019

Coupon 1.027 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.027 pct

Payment Date July 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000A1R07R1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

