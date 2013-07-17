New Issue-ANZ prices A$100 mln 2019 bond

July 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group (ANZ)
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date August 6, 2019
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 99.485
Reoffer price 99.485
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.