New Issue-BayernLB prices dual tranche deal

July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date July 23, 2021
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.31
Reoffer price 100.31
Yield 1.708 pct
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 23, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.89
Reoffer price 99.89
Yield 1.516 pct
Common Terms
Payment Date July 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
