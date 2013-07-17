New Issue-BFCM prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banque Federative du Credit
Mutuel SA (BFCM)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 24, 2021
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.845
Reoffer price 99.845
Yield 2.649 pct
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 2.5 pct
over the 110.7 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date July 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, SG CIB & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
