New Issue-Deutsche Annington prices 600 mln euro 2019 bond

July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Annington Immobilien
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date July 25, 2019
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.935
Reoffer price 99.935
Yield 3.137 pct
Spread 188 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.