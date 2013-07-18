New Issue-Unicredit prices 750 mln euro 2015 FRN

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Unicredit SpA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date July 24, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 155bp

Issue price 99.901

Reoffer price 99.901

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 160bp

Payment Date July 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Natixis & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0955112528

Data supplied by International Insider.