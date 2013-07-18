FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Ceske Drahy prices 4.0 bln CZK 2018 FRN
July 18, 2013 / 12:22 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Ceske Drahy prices 4.0 bln CZK 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Ceske Drahy AS

Issue Amount 4.0 billion Czech Koruna

Maturity Date July 25, 2018

Coupon 6-month PRIBOR + 170bp

Issue price 99.502

Reoffer price 99.502

Discount Margin 6-month PRIBOR + 180bp

Lead Manager(s) Sporit & Ceskoslovenska

Obchodnibanka

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Prague

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 4

Governing Law Czech

ISIN CZ0003510885

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

