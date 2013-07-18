New Issue-Bank of America prices 1.5 bln euro 2020 bond

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bank of America Corp
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date July 25, 2020
Coupon 2.50 pct
Issue price 99.809
Reoffer price 99.809
Yield 2.53 pct
Spread 112 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to
163.7bp over the July 2020 DBR
Payment Date July 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
