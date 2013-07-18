New Issue-Bank of America prices 1.5 bln euro 2020 bond

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bank of America Corp

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date July 25, 2020

Coupon 2.50 pct

Issue price 99.809

Reoffer price 99.809

Yield 2.53 pct

Spread 112 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to

163.7bp over the July 2020 DBR

Payment Date July 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

