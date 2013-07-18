FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BNG adds $400 mln 2016 FRN
#Market News
July 18, 2013 / 3:47 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-BNG adds $400 mln 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date July 18, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 17bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 17bp

Payment Date July 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

The issue size will total $1.0 billion

when fungible

Regs ISIN XS0953724498

144A ISIN US62944BAM63

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
