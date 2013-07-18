New Issue-BNG adds $400 mln 2016 FRN

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date July 18, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 17bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 17bp

Payment Date July 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

The issue size will total $1.0 billion

when fungible

Regs ISIN XS0953724498

144A ISIN US62944BAM63

