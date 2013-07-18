FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Banco do Brasil prices 700 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2013 / 4:08 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Banco do Brasil prices 700 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banco do Brasil SA

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date July 25, 2018

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.442

Reoffer yield 3.875 pct

Spread 283.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 337.2bp

Over the Bunds

Payment Date July 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BB Securities, Bradesco BBI, Deuctsche Bank, HSBC,

JP Morgan & Santander

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
