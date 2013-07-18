FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Kuntarahoitus adds $150 mln to 2015 FRN
July 18, 2013 / 4:43 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Kuntarahoitus adds $150 mln to 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Kuntarahoitus OYJ

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date October 09, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 7bp

Reoffer price 100.004

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 10bp

Payment Date July 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2-1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $950

million when fungible

ISIN XS0840954357

Temp ISIN XS0955113682

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

