New Issue-QED Finance prices 115 mln stg 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
July 19, 2013 / 1:40 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-QED Finance prices 115 mln stg 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Issuer QED Finance PLC

Borrower Quintain Estates and Developments PLC

Issue Amount 115 million Sterling

Maturity Date July 29, 2020

Coupon 6.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 119.56 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct March 2020 UKT

Payment Date July 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Lloyds Bank & IDCM

Listing Irish

Full fees English

Denoms 2000-100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0948668123

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
