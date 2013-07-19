FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Dignity Finance adds dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
July 19, 2013 / 2:41 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Dignity Finance adds dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal increased on Friday.

Borrower Dignity Finance PLC

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 50.25 million Sterling

Maturity Date December 31, 2023

Coupon 6.31 pct

Reoffer price 120.12

Reoffer Yield 2.589 pct

Spread 123 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2019 UKT

Notes The issue size will total 254.45 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0165707612

Temp ISIN XS0954946173

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 40.75 million Sterling

Maturity Date December 31, 2031

Coupon 8.151 pct

Reoffer price 137.697

Reoffer Yield 4.528 pct

Spread 163 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct December 2028 UKT

Temp ISIN XS0954946769

Common Terms

Payment Date July 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBS

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
