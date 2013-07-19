FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 150 mln stg to 2037 bond
#Credit Markets
July 19, 2013 / 3:06 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-EIB adds 150 mln stg to 2037 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date June 08, 2037

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 100.372

Spread 51 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct March 2036 UKT

Payment Date July 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Scotibank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.15 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0740808802

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
