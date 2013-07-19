FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-SMBC prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
July 19, 2013 / 3:17 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-SMBC prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Sumitomo Mitusi Banking Corp (SMBC)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 27, 2023

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.312

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 130.9bp

over Bund

Payment Date July 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, Citigroup,

Deutsche Bank & SMBC Nikko

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
