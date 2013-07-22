Tokyo Steel prices unchanged for 5th month amid excess supply

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd , Japan’s top construction steel maker, will not change prices of key products for a fifth month in August, amid an excess supply from China and at home.

The pricing strategy of Tokyo Steel is closely watched by Asian rivals such as Korea’s POSCO, Hyundai Steel Co and China’s Baosteel.

Prices of H-shaped beams, for instance, will be kept at 74,000 yen ($740) per tonne, the Japanese company said on Monday. It last raised prices of the product by 4.2 percent in February for March delivery.

Steel product prices have been under pressure from high crude steel output by Chinese mills, managing director Kiyoshi Imamura told reporters.

In addition, a rise in output in Japan early this year on expectations that fiscal and monetary stimulus would help boost steel demand have depressed prices in the domestic market, with demand in the first half of 2013 not matching supply, he said.

Imamura, however, sees a sign of change. “The Asian market is apparently bottoming out as Chinese makers are boosting prices,” he said.

Leading Chinese steel mills such as Wuhan Steel and Jiangsu Shagang have raised prices for July and August bookings due to increased orders from domestic and overseas buyers, with some producers holding back export offers or delaying domestic deliveries, traders said.

“Also, demand for construction-related steels in Japan is rising due to development projects in major cities, large warehouse constructions and rehabilitation in the northern Japan where a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami hit in March 2011,” Imamura said, adding that his company hopes to raise products prices in the next round. ($1 = 100.3950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Michael Perry)