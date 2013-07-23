FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 23
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2013 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* SAC Capital Advisors gave employees a 46-page memo that is a detailed rebuttal to the U.S. government’s allegations that Chief Executive Steven Cohen failed to take proper steps to prevent insider trading at his firm. ()

* Private investment funds, facing diminished returns in some other areas, have piled into the business of lending to struggling companies. ()

* Nonprofit community groups called worker centers are helping to unionize workplaces, but they have more freedom than unions, which are constrained by national labor laws. ()

* The landing gear of a Southwest Airlines jet collapsed after it landed at New York’s La Guardia Airport, injuring more than 10 people onboard and temporarily closing one of the nation’s busiest airports. ()

* The U.S. housing recovery has created opportunities for investors and helped growing families trade up to bigger homes. But one group that has been lagging behind the pack: first-time home buyers. ()

* The Heritage Foundation, long a stately think tank that sought to define conservative thinking for Republicans, now is often challenging the establishment GOP, making waves in the process. ()

* Panther Energy Trading was fined for alleged manipulative trading in commodity markets, in the commodities regulator’s first use of new enforcement powers it got under the Dodd-Frank law. ()

* Detroit’s municipal unions stepped up protests against proposals to slash worker benefits as part of the city’s bankruptcy, but they face an uphill fight. ()

* A cadre of House conservatives is trying to force lawmakers to vote on cutting off funding for a controversial NSA program that collects information about phone calls made by millions of Americans. ()

* A federal judge temporarily blocked a new North Dakota state law banning nearly all abortions, saying it clearly violates constitutional protections to the procedure. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.