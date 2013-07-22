FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MARKET EYE-Ambuja Cements slumps after Credit Suisse downgrade
#Switzerland Market Report
July 22, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

MARKET EYE-Ambuja Cements slumps after Credit Suisse downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Shares in Ambuja Cements Ltd slump 4 percent after
Credit Suisse downgrades the stock to "neutral" from
"outperform", while maintaining its target price at 205 rupees.
* The investment bank says the stock is trading at its peak
multiple and is already pricing in margin recovery in 2014 and
part of the potential merger synergies with ACC Ltd.
* The Economic Times newspaper reported on July 3 that Holcim
Ltd is looking to merge ACC and Ambuja Cements as part of its
restructuring of Indian operations, citing sources.
 
* Holcim owns a little more than 50 percent in both the
companies, exchange data shows.
* Credit Suisse adds that cement demand growth in the April-June
 quarter was weak and expects profits for Indian cement majors
to decline by 25-35 percent for the period.
* Ambuja Cements will report its April-June earnings on
Wednesday, while ACC reports on Thursday.

 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

