New Issue- Land Berlin prices 250 mln euros to 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
July 22, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Land Berlin prices 250 mln euros to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower German State of Berlin (Land Berlin)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date August 28, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 100.166

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Dekabank & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Berlin & Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000A1PGNM9

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

