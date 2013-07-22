New Issue-3CIF prices 250 mln euro 2015 FRN

July 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Caisse Centrale de Credit Immobilier de
France SA(3CIF)
Guarantor France
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 29, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 6bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 6bp
Payment Date July 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 150-1
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
