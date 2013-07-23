New Issue-Banyan Tree prices S$70 mln 2018 bond

July 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banyan Tree Holdings Limited

Issue Amount S$70 million

Maturity Date July 31, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.75 pct

Payment Date July 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

