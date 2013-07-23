New Issue-Banyan Tree prices S$70 mln 2018 bond

July 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banyan Tree Holdings Limited
Issue Amount S$70 million
Maturity Date July 31, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.75 pct
Payment Date July 31, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.