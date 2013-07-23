New Issue-Uniqa prices 350 mln euro 2043 bond

July 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Uniqa Versicherungen AG

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date July 31, 2043

Coupon 6.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.875 pct

Payment Date July 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JP Morgan & RBI

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German & Austrian

