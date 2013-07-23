New Issue- GECC prices dual tranche deal

July 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date July 30, 2019

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.716

Reoffer yield 3.303 pct

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0956200868

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.1 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date July 30, 2019

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 110bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer yield 3.303 pct

Denoms (K) 1000

ISIN XS0956200785

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date July 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG (London Branch) & SEB

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

