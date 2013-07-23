New Issue- GECC prices dual tranche deal

July 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 30, 2019
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.716
Reoffer yield 3.303 pct
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.1 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 30, 2019
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 110bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer yield 3.303 pct
Denoms (K) 1000
Common terms
Payment Date July 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG (London Branch) & SEB
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
