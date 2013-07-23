New Issue-Louis Dreyfus prices 400 mln euro 2018 bond

July 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Louis Dreyfus Commodities B.V
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date July 30, 2018
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 99.444
Reoffer price 99.444
Yield 4.0 pct
Spread 288.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 342bp
over the 0.25 pct April 2018 OBL#166
Payment Date July 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, ING, Natixis & SG CIB
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
