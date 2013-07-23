New Issue-IFC prices $500 mln 2016 FRN

July 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date August 01, 2016

Coupon 1-month Libor + 2bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 1-month Libor + 2bp

Payment Date August 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) credit Suisse , Deutsche Bank & Nomura

Full fees Undisclosed

