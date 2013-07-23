New Issue-IFC prices $500 mln 2016 FRN

July 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date August 01, 2016
Coupon 1-month Libor + 2bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 1-month Libor + 2bp
Payment Date August 01, 2013
Lead Manager(s) credit Suisse , Deutsche Bank & Nomura
Full fees Undisclosed
