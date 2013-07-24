New Issue-Tat Hong prices S$100 mln 2018 bond

July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Tat Hong Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount S$100 million

Maturity Date July 31, 2018

Coupon 4.50 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 276.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the SOR

Payment Date July 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DBS & OCBC

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

