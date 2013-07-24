New Issue-ABN Amro prices 1.0 bln euro 2016 FRN

July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ABN Amro Bank NV
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date August 01, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 58bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 58bp
Payment Date August 01, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ABN, BAML, Deutsche Bank & RBS
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam Euronext
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
