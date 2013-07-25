FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MARKET EYE-Indian shares flat; Ambuja Cements, ACC slump
#Switzerland Market Report
July 25, 2013 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

MARKET EYE-Indian shares flat; Ambuja Cements, ACC slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* The BSE index edges down 0.04 percent and the NSE
index inches down 0.11 percent.
* Ambuja Cements Ltd slumps 12.5 percent after Holcim
Ltd said on Wednesday that it would raise stake in the
company in a restructuring of its operations in India. Shares in
ACC Ltd fall 4 percent.  
* Hindustan Unilever Ltd falls 1 percent on
profit-taking a day ahead of its June-quarter earnings, after
touching an all-time high of 725 rupees on Wednesday.
* Asian stocks retreated from seven-week highs on Thursday as
Wall Street buckled under profit-taking pressure, while upbeat
U.S. economic news helped the dollar snap a three-day slide.
  
* Foreign institutional investors sold 4.04 billion rupees of
cash shares on Wednesday, exchange data shows.

 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

