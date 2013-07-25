FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MARKET EYE-Brokerages cut Ambuja's ratings after Holcim rejigs India operations
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

MARKET EYE-Brokerages cut Ambuja's ratings after Holcim rejigs India operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* At least three brokerages downgrade their ratings on Ambuja Cements Ltd after Holcim Ltd said on Wednesday that it would raise stake in the company in a restructuring of its operations in India. * Bank of America Merrill Lynch cuts the company to “neutral” from “buy”, while Religare has cut it to “sell” from “hold” and recommended investors to switch to other large-cap cement companies such as UltraTech Cements Ltd. * “We think upside potential from Ambuja’s CY14-EPS recovery may be dulled by potential concerns over treatment of minority shareholders vis-a-vis its controlling shareholder - Holcim,” said BofA Merrill in a report. * BofA Merrill points out that restructuring announced on Wednesday likely leaves Ambuja’s minority shareholders with flat-to-tad lower post-deal earnings, while Holcim gets 35 billion rupees in cash and lifts stake in Ambuja to 61.4 percent. * Religare says the acquisition will put Ambuja’s minority shareholders at risk as they would now be stakeholders in a “less-efficient” company that is ACC Ltd. * Under the deal, Ambuja will pay 35 billion rupees ($586 million) to buy a 24 percent stake in Holcim India, the Swiss cement maker’s local holding company, and then Holcim India will be merged into Ambuja through a share swap. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

