FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- DZ BANK adds 50 mln euros to 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue- DZ BANK adds 50 mln euros to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower DZ Bank Ag Deutsche Zentral Genossenschaftsbank

Frankfurt Am Main

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 30, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 102

Reoffer price 102

Yield 2.66 pct

Payment Date July 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank

Ratings A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 100 million euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000DZ1JB11

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.