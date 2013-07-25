FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2013 / 3:57 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- RBC prices 2.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date August 4, 2020

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.326

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 62.2bp

Over the 3.0 pct DBR due 2020

Payment Date August 1, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank

& RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Reg S ISIN XS0956580244

144A ISIN XS0956580237

