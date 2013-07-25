New Issue- RBC prices 2.0 bln euro 2020 bond

July 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date August 4, 2020
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.326
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 62.2bp
Over the 3.0 pct DBR due 2020
Payment Date August 1, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank
& RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Reg S ISIN XS0956580244