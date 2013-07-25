FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EBRD New Issue-EBRD prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond
July 25, 2013 / 4:26 PM / 4 years ago

EBRD New Issue-EBRD prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Global bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development(EBRD)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date November 15, 2018

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.578

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 27.9bp

Over the 1.375 pct July 2018 UST

Payment Date August 1, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & TD

Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

