EBRD New Issue-EBRD prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond

July 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Global bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development(EBRD)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date November 15, 2018
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.578
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 27.9bp
Over the 1.375 pct July 2018 UST
Payment Date August 1, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & TD
Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English