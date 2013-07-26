New Issue-Prada prices 130 mln euro 2018 bond

July 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday (July 25)

Borrower Prada Spa

Issue Amount 130 million euro

Maturity Date August 01, 2018

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.641

Reoffer price 99.641

Spread 165 basis points

Payment Date August 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0956934318

