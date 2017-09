July 27 (Reuters) - Three months ended June 30 (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in million rupees unless stated) Net Profit 394.8 vs 171.6 Total income from ops (in bln rupees) 2.02 vs 2.26 Results are consolidated * Further company coverage NOTE: Godrej Properties is a real estate firm. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)