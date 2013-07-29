New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2025 bond

July 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2025

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 103.108

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 10.1bp

below the 6.0 pct October 2025 OAT

Payment Date August 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 20 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.9 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0807336077

