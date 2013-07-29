FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Unilever prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
July 29, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Unilever prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Unilever NV

Guarantor Unilever PLC and Unilever United States, Inc

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date August 5, 2020

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.635

Reoffer price 99.635

Yield 1.806 pct

Spread 25 Basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Mizuho

& Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) & A+ (S&P)

Listing Amsterdam & London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0957258212

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

0 : 0
