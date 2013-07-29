New Issue- Poly Real prices $500 mln 2018 bond

July 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

Guarantor Hengli (Hong Kong) Real Estate Limited

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date August 6, 2018

Coupon 4.50 pct

Issue price 99.061

Reoffer price 99.061

Spread 335 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Treasury

Payment Date August 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citic, HSBC, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,

ICBC, Royal Bank of Scotland & UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hong Kong

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Hong Kong

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.