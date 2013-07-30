FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-HK/China Movers: Tencent, Yanzhou, Lifestyle, Shangri-La, Wynn
#Financials
July 30, 2013 / 2:56 AM / 4 years ago

BUZZ-HK/China Movers: Tencent, Yanzhou, Lifestyle, Shangri-La, Wynn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Earnings are back to the fore in Hong Kong equity markets where initial enthusiasm about PBOC’s funds injection proves short-lived. Property weak and Yanzhou Coal’s sluggish forecast puts materials on the backfoot. Here’s what moving beyond the indexes:

** Tencent Holdings : +1.5%. In a league of its own as stock hits another record high.

** Yanzhou Coal : -7.2%, company gives second warning on first-half results in three months. Goldman warns 2013 marks the beginning of a multi-year down-cycle for China’s coal industry with earnings & margin disappointments ahead.

** Shangri-La Asia : -6.8%, stock at a near-4-year low on another profit warning. Company blames higher costs & hotels in mainland China underperforming.

** Lifestyle International : +5.2%, on the flip side, results in-line with most analyst expectations suggesting sales holding up in tough environment and company says on-track to spin-off property business. Stock at 4-1/2-month high.

** Wynn Macau : +1.9 percent, after in-line results, stock stuck in no-man’s land with 15 of 24 analysts sitting on the fence with a “hold” rating.

Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
