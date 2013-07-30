New Issue- Coca-Cola Amatil prices A$35 mln to 2020 bond

July 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd

Issue Amount A$35 million

Maturity Date June 4, 2020

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.095

Yield 4.705 pct

Spread 88 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date August 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes The issue size will total A$160 million

when fungible

ISIN XS0938014742

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.