New Issue- Coca-Cola Amatil prices A$35 mln to 2020 bond

July 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd
Issue Amount A$35 million
Maturity Date June 4, 2020
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 98.095
Yield 4.705 pct
Spread 88 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over ASW
Payment Date August 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes The issue size will total A$160 million
when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.