New Issue-Goldman Sachs prices dual tranche deal

July 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Goldman Sachs & Co
Tranche 1
Issue Amount A$300 million
Maturity Date August 08, 2018
Coupon 3-Month BBSW + 170bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month BBSW + 170bp
Tranche 2
Issue Amount A$450 million
Maturity Date August 08, 2018
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.716
Reoffer price 99.716
Yield 5.065 pct
Spread 170 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ASW
Common Terms
Payment Date August 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Goldman Sachs, National Australia Bank &
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law NSW