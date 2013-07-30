FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Goldman Sachs prices dual tranche deal
#Market News
July 30, 2013 / 11:46 AM / in 4 years

New Issue-Goldman Sachs prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Goldman Sachs & Co

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount A$300 million

Maturity Date August 08, 2018

Coupon 3-Month BBSW + 170bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month BBSW + 170bp

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount A$450 million

Maturity Date August 08, 2018

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.716

Reoffer price 99.716

Yield 5.065 pct

Spread 170 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ASW

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date August 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Goldman Sachs, National Australia Bank &

RBC

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law NSW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
