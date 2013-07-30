New Issue-WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2017 bond

July 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower WGZ Bank Ag Westdeutsche Genossenschafts Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 1.15 pct

Issue price 100.18

Reoffer price 100.18

Yield 1.11 pct

Payment Date August 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) WGZ Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000WGZ7J63

