FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Network Rail adds 40 mln stg to 2027 bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2013 / 4:32 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Network Rail adds 40 mln stg to 2027 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc

Guarantor Financial indemnity from the United Kingdom

Issue Amount 40 million sterling

Maturity Date November 22, 2027

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 123.045

Spread 29 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct November 2027 UKT

Payment Date August 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Denoms (K) 50-1

Notes The issue size will total 3.79 billion sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0307538016

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.