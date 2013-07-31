BUZZ-HK/China Movers: China property, Huaneng Power, Sinofert, China Moly

Property shares in HK/China the clear outperformers with the Shanghai property sub-index up as much as 5.4% in morning trading after the real sector appears to have gotten a reprieve of sorts from China’s Politburo. Here’s what is moving in HK/China stocks beyond the indexes:

** China Resources Land : +5.6% leading the charge among mainland developers in Hong Kong. Yesterday’s Politburo comments included promoting “healthy development of the property market.” Traders in HK point out that its been a while since the government mentioned property in a positive tone.

** Guangzhou R&F Properties : +7.1%, top performer on the China Enterprises index in HK.

** Vanke : +4.5%, top gainer on the CSI300 on mainland indices.

** Huaneng Power : +1.8 percent, strong H1 results, first-half profits exceed profits made all of last year.

** Sinofert : -5.3%, slumps following overnight shake-up in global potash industry after top supplier Russia’s Urakali quit one of the world’s two big potash cartels.

** Qinghai Salt Lake : -3.5%, Shenzhen-listed company is China’s largest potash producer.

** China Molybdenum : +2.4%, shares resume trading in HK following Rio Tinto deal.

