New Issue-NWB prices $500 mln 2014 FRN

July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date November 06, 2014

Coupon 1-Month libor + 15bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date August 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Data supplied by International Insider.