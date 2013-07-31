FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NWB prices $500 mln 2014 FRN
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2013 / 8:24 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-NWB prices $500 mln 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date November 06, 2014

Coupon 1-Month libor + 15bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date August 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
