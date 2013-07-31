New Issue-CIBC prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date August 07, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.798

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CIBC, Commerzbank, HSBC & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0958742313

