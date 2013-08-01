FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Air Products and Chemicals prices 300 mln euro 2020 bond
August 1, 2013 / 8:01 AM / in 4 years

New Issue-Air Products and Chemicals prices 300 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday(31 July 2013).

Borrower Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date August 07, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.58

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) IMI, BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2(Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN XS0958706862

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
