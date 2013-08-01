FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P:Ratings on Pakistan affirmed at 'B-/B' with stable outlook; external official support likely
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2013 / 8:27 AM / in 4 years

TEXT-S&P:Ratings on Pakistan affirmed at 'B-/B' with stable outlook; external official support likely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Mar 04 -

--Pakistan’s weak institutional and governance effectiveness, significant security risks, high public and external debt, low per capita income, and weak fiscal profile remain rating constraints.

--We believe the new government’s reform efforts will lead to external funding support and help contain external liquidity risks.

--We are affirming our ‘B-’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term sovereign credit rating on Pakistan.

--The stable outlook on the rating balances the potential benefits of the government’s reform efforts against vulnerabilities from fiscal, external, and security risks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.