TEXT-S&P:Ratings on Pakistan affirmed at 'B-/B' with stable outlook; external official support likely

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Mar 04 -

--Pakistan’s weak institutional and governance effectiveness, significant security risks, high public and external debt, low per capita income, and weak fiscal profile remain rating constraints.

--We believe the new government’s reform efforts will lead to external funding support and help contain external liquidity risks.

--We are affirming our ‘B-’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term sovereign credit rating on Pakistan.

--The stable outlook on the rating balances the potential benefits of the government’s reform efforts against vulnerabilities from fiscal, external, and security risks.